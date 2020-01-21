10 people detained outside Morgan County home

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 10 people have been detained outside of a Morgan County home while narcotics agents search it.
According to investigators on-scene Hartselle Police responded to a home on Union Road because of a reported stolen vehicle.
Hartselle Police requested back-up from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived they found meth on one person at the house. That individual notified authorities that there may be drugs and stolen property inside the house.
Investigators are detaining these people pending a search of the home. We are also told investigators are checking to see if any of these people have active arrest warrants.
WAFF is on scene and will update you with more information.
