Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-MLK-DAY
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Faith, politics mix on holiday
ATLANTA (AP) — Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. holiday found leaders still wrestling over how to best embody the slain civil rights leader against the backdrop of a presidential election year. In Atlanta, Monday's commemorations saw newly appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler testify that King's call to service had shaped her. But it also saw a possible Democratic rival tell attendees at King's onetime church that politicians need to do more than stand where King did on one weekend a year. Loeffler made no mention of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, but a Democratic U.S. House member won applause when he mentioned impeachment.
TEEN LIFE SENTENCE-MLK DAY
Former inmate shares message of transformation on MLK Day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former inmate Cyntoia Brown-Long shared a message of transformation, appreciation and motivation on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Tennessean reports Brown-Long engaged in a discussion Monday with Judge Richard Dinkins at the state museum in Nashville. Brown-Long was released last year from the Tennessee Prison for Women, where she had been serving a life sentence for killing a man who had picked her up for sex at 16. Several celebrities lobbied for her release, calling her a sex trafficking victim and saying her sentence was unfair. Dinkins tied Brown-Long's experience with the work of King, saying they were both advocates for social justice.
CHILDREN SHOT
2 children shot 1 day after boy fatally wounded in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say two children have been shot and are in critical condition. The shooting in Memphis comes just one day after a 10-year-old boy was fatally wounded in the city. Police say a boy and a girl were injured in the shooting Monday night. Both were taken to children's hospital for treatment. No information about a suspect has been released. On Sunday, a 10-year-old boy was found wounded. Police said on Monday morning that he had died.
EARTHQUAKE-TENNESSEE
Earthquake felt in eastern Tennessee, Kentucky
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A small earthquake hit East Tennessee on Monday. The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck near Fincastle, Tennessee in Campbell County. A USGS map showed it was felt around East Tennessee and southern Kentucky. It was the second earthquake to hit the area in two days. The USGS said a magnitude 2.8 earthquake hit on Sunday. There were no immediate reports of damage, news but WVLT-TV viewers said they felt the quake. Tiffany Martin said it shook her house in Oak Ridge and Adam Watson said it rattled his dishes in Whitesburg. Alisa Potts of Williamsburg, Kentucky, said her entire house shook.
BOY FATALLY SHOT
10-year-old boy fatally shot in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A 10-year-old Tennessee boy who was shot Sunday evening has died. Memphis police confirmed the death Monday morning in a tweet and said there was an ongoing homicide investigation. They did not release the boy's name. Police said they were called to a location in Memphis around 6 p.m. Sunday, found the child wounded and took him to the hospital. Authorities say they are looking for a man in a white Nissan Altima or Infiniti with a black front bumper. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. No further information was immediately release.
FIRST RAINBOW COALITION
Film probes radical black-Latino-poor white 1960s alliance
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., (AP) — A new PBS documentary is exploring a little-known movement in 1960s Chicago that brought together blacks, Latinos and poor whites from Appalachia. “The First Rainbow Coalition,” scheduled to begin airing Jan. 27, on most PBS stations, shows how Black Panther Party members organized Puerto Rican radicals and Confederate flag-waving white southerners to help tackle poverty and discrimination. Filmmaker Ray Santisteban says its a project that took him 14 years to complete. In 1969, Bobby Lee as a member of the Black Panther Party, reached out to southern white migrants living in Chicago to join him in fighting poverty and police misconduct.