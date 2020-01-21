1 killed, 1 injured in Huntsville wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was killed in a vehicle wreck Tuesday morning.
Police say at about 7:22 a.m., a 2017 Nissan Maxima was traveling southbound on Jordan Lane and crossed the two-way turn lane into northbound traffic. His vehicle struck a 2000 Toyota Echo.
The Toyota’s driver was later pronounced dead at Huntsville Hospital. His name has not been released.
The Nissan’s driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he consented to a forensic blood draw.
Another car was struck by debris. That driver was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.