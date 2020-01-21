International nonprofit based in Huntsville honors MLK with service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday, a full house of volunteers gathered at the Zenzele Consignment Store in north Huntsville.
They gathered to participate in the All African Peoples Development and Empowerment Project’s day of service.
It’s an international nonprofit based in Huntsville with the mission of bringing people together to build agricultural and educational resources in the black community.
Its work goes from community food gardens in-town to providing clean water in Sierra Leone.
They honored Martin Luther King Jr. with talks and performances, but also took it beyond the walls of the store.
Teams of volunteers walked door to door in the Terry Heights neighborhood handing out flyers informing of the residents of the resources available.
International Director Aisha Fields said connecting with the community is the biggest hurdle the group faces.
"When we get the word out, people can unite with the vision. People of all walks of life can unite with that."
She said if anyone is interested in getting involved, come by Zenzele to learn more.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.