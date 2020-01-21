Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are proud of their amazing road run to the franchise's first AFC championship game in 17 years, especially after their 2-4 start to the season. But winning three straight road games before losing in Kansas City has driven home the importance of trying to host a playoff game for the first time since 2008 for Tennessee. Coach Mike Vrabel says the Titans have to get to the point where they host those games. The Titans go into the offseason with 18 pending free agents led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill and NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.