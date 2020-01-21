Doctors say we could see another peak in the flu

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County doctors saw a peak in the flu over Christmas, but with cold temperatures keeping people indoors they expect to see another peak.
Right now, doctors are treating patients with flu and other respiratory infections and they only expect that to increase. Shelby County schools are out for the holiday Monday, but historically this is the time of year they see an increase.
Betsey Stuart works with Kid Street Urgent Care in Pelham and she says doctors this past week have seen a decrease in those confirmed flu cases. She goes on to say that they are seeing an increase in that generic virus that looks like the flu - a lot of respiratory symptoms with the drop in the weather and temperatures, it’s certainly expected.
Doctors expect the flu to increase again at some point before the flu season ends. While the kids are out for the holiday, doctors suggest you go ahead and disinfect their school supplies to get rid of an any germs before sending them back to school Tuesday.
