Cook Museum of Natural Science on poll for country’s best new museum

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Cook Museum of Natural Science is in the running for a national honor. And can help it win.
The Decatur museum is among 20 competing to be USA Today’s best new museum.
Cook Museum is currently number one, but there’s 27 days left to vote.
The minute the museum’s doors opened last year, people poured in to see the interactive and immersive exhibits. This includes a 15,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, a recreated Alabama cave, an indoor forest with a treetop cabin and severa other educational exhibits.
