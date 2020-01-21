Cold overnight with warmer temps to end the week

Another very cold evening is expected with overnight lows in the lower 20s. Your morning wind chill will be in the teens. More clouds will move in by Wednesday with high temperatures making it into the middle to upper 40s. Thursday looks to be mostly cloudy with seasonal high temps in the lower 50s.
An upper level wave will bring widespread rain showers to the Tennessee Valley Thursday night into the Friday morning commute. Friday will have scattered light rain throughout the day with highs in the low to middle 50s. Over one inch of rain will be possible with this system coming in late this week.
There is a slight chance we could see some snow flurries or sleet early Saturday morning. Confidence is still low at this time. Next weekend is looking comfortable and mainly dry with temperatures staying in the 50s.
