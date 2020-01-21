Census bureau helping job applicants in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - People looking for part time work can apply to help with the 2020 Census.
Multiple events will be coming up in Lawrence County this week and next for those interested.
The Census Bureau says interview will not be given at the meetings, nor will any resumes be taken.
The following events are coming up.
- Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Office in the Walmart shopping center, Wednesday and Thursday (Noon to 2 p.m.)
- Moulton Recreation Center on Court Street, Wednesday (6-8 p.m.) and Friday (3-5 p.m.)
- Lawrence County Public Library on College Street, Thursday (4-6 p.m.) and Friday (Noon-2:30 p.m.)
- Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church on Highway 20 in Hillsboro, Sunday (2-4 p.m.)
- Town Creek Public Library on Main Street, Monday (Noon to 3 p.m.) and Jan. 29th (3-5 p.m.)
Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
