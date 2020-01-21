Bill aimed at changing concealed carry laws is waiting on state senators

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Tensions in Virginia on the gun debate are capturing headlines, but closer to home a bill waiting for the legislative session could shift the debate in Montgomery.
State Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Tuscaloosa, prefiled Senate Bill 1. This means the bill will be awaiting committee assignment when the session resumes in February.
If passed, the bill would effectively eliminate the need to purchase a concealed carry permit if a Alabamian wanted to conceal carry in-state.
It repeals five sections of existing Alabama law.
If passed, the bill would open up wildlife management areas and private property to concealed carrying without a permit.
It also eliminate fines for not having a permit.
He said the bill would save Alabamians money in exercising their constitutional rights.
“I don’t think the founding fathers intended for you and I and others to pay a fee or a tax to fulfill the constitution,” he said.
Allen said if property owners don’t like their customers carrying, they can do something about it.
“You as a property owner, as a business owner, have that right to post that sign in your window, on your door, to let everyone know that no weapons are allowed,” he said.
Moms Demand Action Alabama Chapter Leader Dana Ellis said the bill would have deadly consequences for Alabamians.
“If this bill passes, then anyone, anyone, it would be legal for them to carry a conceal carry weapon. We believe strongly this would cause great harm to our citizens,” she said.
Ellis said the bill would reduce the amount of oversight local sheriff’s would have in keeping concealed firearms in the right hands.
“We stand together with our law enforcement officers,” she said.
Allen said 2020 will be the third time he has filed the exact same bill on the issue. Ellis said it will be third time it fails.
Senators will get their first official look at the bill on Feb. 4.
