Authorities searching for inmate who fled work release in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate.
The Alabama Department of Corrections says Xavier Lamont Armstead left from his assigned job location in Tuscumbia at approximately 4:15 p.m. Monday.
Armstead, 26, is a black male, 6 feet 11 inches tall, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, black toboggan and black shoes.
If you see him, call local law enforcement or the Alabama Departmental of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825,
Armstead was searving a 19-year sentence on a burglary conviction.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.