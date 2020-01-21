Authorities searching for inmate who fled work release in Tuscumbia

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 20, 2020 at 6:11 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 6:35 PM

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Xavier Lamont Armstead left from his assigned job location in Tuscumbia at approximately 4:15 p.m. Monday.

Armstead, 26, is a black male, 6 feet 11 inches tall, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, black toboggan and black shoes.

If you see him, call local law enforcement or the Alabama Departmental of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825,

Armstead was searving a 19-year sentence on a burglary conviction.

