Man pulled from submerged car near Huntsville Brownsferry Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews have pulled a man from a submerged car in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.
It happened around 4 a.m. Monday at Huntsville Brownsferry Road and Gray Road.
We’re told the car was found upside down in about 3 feet of water in a ditch on the side of the road. It’s not clear how long the man was in the car before being rescued.
The man was alert and talking to emergency workers when they arrived. He was rushed to the hospital, his exact condition isn’t available.
