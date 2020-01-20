Limestone County DA hopes to resolve more homicide cases in 2020

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County’s district attorney wants to resolve as many murder cases as he can in 2020.
District Attorney Brian Jones tells our news partners at the Decatur Daily that there are about one dozen murder cases awaiting trial.
Jones says prosecutors are working with victims’ families to work out trial scheduling.
One of those cases is that of Stephanie Smith. She’s charged with capital murder in the suffocation death of her 4-year-old daughter.
Smith’s daughter was killed in 2017. Smith does not have a trial date set at this time.
A more recent charge is for Elizabeth Case. Case is accused of leaving her 1-year-old in a hot car for 7 hours in October 2019.
She was indicted for capital murder in December but does not have a trial date yet.
One high profile case that does have a court date is the murder trial for Dacedric Ward.
Ward and another suspect are accused of killing Jason West during a drug deal the day after Christmas 2016.
Ward’s trial date is set for May.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.