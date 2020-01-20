Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MLK DAY
Martin Luther King holiday: Faith, politics mix this holiday
ATLANTA (AP) — The nation is marking the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday memorializing the civil rights leader. Monday's holiday in King's name comes against the backdrop of a presidential election year. In Atlanta, Monday's commemorations could draw attention to the continuing leadership role of the clergy in African American politics. U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Georgia Republican appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp, plans to attend Monday's tribute at Ebenezer Baptist Church, which King and his father both led. And in an early tribute to King, Vice President Mike Pence spoke Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee, at a church service recalling the challenges and accomplishments of the slain civil rights leader.
PENCE-MLK
US VP Pence honors Martin Luther King Jr. at church service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a church service Sunday in Tennessee in remembrance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Pence attended the service at the Holy City Church of God in Memphis on Sunday, the day before the federal holiday named after the civil rights leader. Pence says King touched the hearts of millions of Americans and his words continue to inspire. Pence acknowledged the nation's deep divide and says Americans must rededicate themselves to the ideals that King advanced. Before the service, Pence toured the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, where King was fatally shot on April 4, 1968.
OBIT-DAVID OLNEY
David Olney, who wrote songs for music legends, dies
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — David Olney, a folk singer who wrote songs that were recorded by Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, has died. His publicist, Jill Kettles, said Olney died Saturday after having a heart attack while performing in Florida. He was 71. Olney was part of the music scene in Nashville, Tennessee and had recorded more than 20 albums. He incorporated numerous styles in his music, including rock, and his songs explored offbeat topics such as a Nashville train disaster and late New York Yankees shortstop Phil Rizzuto.
NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING-TENNESSEE
1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Tennessee nightclub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a shooting at a Memphis nightclub has left one man dead and four others injured. News outlets report police responded to the shooting early Sunday at the Truth Night Bar. Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the four men who were taken to hospitals were in critical condition. Police have no information on a possible suspect.
CONFEDERATE GENERAL PROCLAMATION-TENNESSEE
Tennessee governor wants to amend day that honors KKK leader
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee will introduce legislation this year to amend a law requiring Tennessee to honor Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest, an early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. Lee's office confirmed Friday that the Republican was working on the bill. The office did not provide further details about the proposal. Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War. He was in charge during the battle of Fort Pillow, where an estimated 300 African-American soldiers were massacred by Forrest's men after surrendering.
BC-TN-AMTRAK ROUTE
Amtrak pitches adding Nashville to Atlanta passenger train
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amtrak executives say they want to establish a passenger route from Nashville to Atlanta, with stops including Murfreesboro, Tullahoma and Chattanooga. According to news reports, Tennessee lawmakers heard the pitch from the the federally-owned passenger train corporation during a House Transportation panel meeting this week. Currently, Nashville has no Amtrak routes. The only Tennessee route stops in Memphis and Newbern-Dyersburg. Ray Lang, Amtrak's government affairs director, says the idea is in the early stages because the plan would require the federal government to create a grant program for states