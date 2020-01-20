Kittens who survived chemical dumping in Athens are healthy, happy

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) -If you need some ‘pawsitive’ news for your Monday morning, you’re going to want to keep reading.
In August we told you about some kittens and their mother who were seriously hurt in Athens.
That’s because someone poured paint and lacquer thinner down a storm Drain where they were living. Unfortunately two of the four kittens did not survive. But the good news is the two that did are now very happy and healthy.
Carie took some of one of the kittens in. Her son has the other. She says the two kittens and their mother have been neutered and are doing well.
We talked with the executive coordinator for Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful, Lynne Hart. She says the terrible incident is an important reminder for a need in Limestone County. She says the last household hazardous waste disposal was in 2008. And now the city and county have agreed to put up funding for one this spring.
“This cat was almost hairless because of chemical burns. All of her fur fell out. She looked terrible. Her eyes were crusty. But look at her now. She's beautiful and perfect. It was a very sad situation, but the timing was perfect to help us get the household hazardous waste collection to become a reality,” she said.
Hart says the hazardous waste collection will be on March 28, a location has not been chosen yet. She also says the city and county have agreed to fund it for the next two years.
