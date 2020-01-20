Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful hosting clean up for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -If you're looking for a way to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s life of service, there's an opportunity in Limestone County.
Monday, Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful volunteers are targeting Swan Creek Wildlife Management Area. And they are asking for as many hands as possible.
The executive coordinator tells us if 100 volunteers picked up trash everday for a month, they would just make a dent in the litter. Lynne Hart says it’s a deserted area, so people have been dumping lots of trash.
Monday will be the group’s fourth clean up since last March. And since then they’ve picked up thousands of pounds of trash including big things like mattresses and tires.
Hart says it’s not just about beauty, that this litter will end up in the river if not cleaned up.
“This is so close to the Tennessee River, with all the rain we've had this litter is going to wash out into the river. And we have a serious problem with microplastics in the Tennessee River and this contributes to that,” Hart said.
Hart says volunteers will meet at the Lakeview United Methodist Church in Tanner at 1 p.m.
