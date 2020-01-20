Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes tiptoed down the sideline for a game-turning touchdown, added three TD passes, and the Kansas City Chiefs made their first Super Bowl in a half-century by beating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 for the AFC championship. In two weeks in Miami, they will play San Francisco. Mahomes did his usual superb job passing, but it was his 27-yard tap dance down the left sideline late in the first half that gave the Chiefs their first lead. From there, they outran the run-oriented Titans and star back Derrick Henry.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hoped to follow the same game plan against the Kansas City Chiefs that carried them to playoff wins in Baltimore and New England. They gave the ball to running back Derrick Henry as much as possible. The Chiefs instead held Henry to 69 yards and forced Ryan Tannehill to beat them through the air. And while the Titans quarterback played well most of the game, he couldn't keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs in a 35-24 loss in the AFC championship game Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill dropped to his knees and pretended to urinate like a dog on the field when being introduced at the start of the AFC championship game against the Tennessee Titans. It was reminiscent of what Mississippi receiver Elijah Moore was flagged for in a college game against Mississippi State on Thanksgiving. Moore pretended to urinate in the end zone after scoring a potential tying touchdown in the final minute of the Egg Bowl. After a 15-yard penalty against Moore, Ole Miss kicker Luke Logan missed a longer-than-usual extra point in a 21-20 loss. The Chiefs fell behind 10-0 to the Titans before getting on the scoreboard with a touchdown by Hill.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones active for the AFC championship game against the Tennessee Titans after he missed their divisional-round win over the Houston Texans with a calf injury. The Titans have wide receiver Adam Humphries back after he missed six games with an ankle injury. And linebacker Jayon Brown is active Sunday after missing last week's victory over the Baltimore Ravens with a shoulder injury.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ayana Mitchell scored 15 points, Faustine Aifuwa added 10 points and 13 rebounds and the LSU women withstood Kentucky's fourth-quarter rally to beat the No. 11 Wildcats 65-59. Mitchell scored the game's first five points and the Lady Tigers led the rest of the way, going up by 18 with nine minutes left. Rhyne Howard scored 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Wildcats back, closing to within four with 49 seconds remaining. But Jaelyn Richard-Harris made four free throws and Jailin Cherry three to hold off Kentucky.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C (AP) — Dana Evans scored 22 points to help fifth-ranked Louisville beat North Carolina 74-67 on Sunday to remain unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Jazmine Jones added 19 points for the Cardinals, who led by 20 points in the first half. Taylor Koenen and Madinah Muhammad each scored 17 points for the Tar Heels, who rallied to within four points late. The Cardinals improved to 7-0 in the league and haven't lost a game since falling to Ohio State on Dec. 5.