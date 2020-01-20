Grateful Community Church opens warming shelter for homeless

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The doors are now open at Grateful Community Church as they serve as a warming shelter to help those in need stay warm and protect them from the cold.
For the past 20 years, Jefferey Reaves has been homeless after fighting drug and alcohol addictions.
"And I tried my best you know, getting into different programs and my mom personally had paid for me to get through a lot of treatment programs and halfway houses and I would always go back to the same environment,” said Reaves.
With nowhere to go, Reaves turned to Grateful Community Church for help.
"I am feeling God working in me and through other people,” said Reaves.
Joe Patterson, an Elder at Grateful Community Church, not only helps Reaves with his spiritual life, he also offers shelter from what’s outside the church doors.
When the temperatures drop below 35 degrees for more than 24 hours, Grateful Community Church with the help of volunteers offers those in need a warm place to stay.
"They go out of their way to help,” said Patterson.
Not just with human lives, but God’s most vulnerable creatures.
Patterson said animals are welcome at the warming shelter and they remain open until Wednesday morning.
