Free statewide weight loss campaign underway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you set a goal to lose weight in 2020, Scale Back Alabama’s weight loss campaign is underway.
The statewide weight loss campaign, launched in 2007, offers accountability and cash incentives.
All you have to do is find a teammate and register online for free here.
You must be 18 years old and live in state to participate.
Once you register, you need to print your registration and bring it to an official weigh-in location. You have until Sunday, January 26.
The next 9 weeks you will need to lose at least 10 pounds. Your teammate has to lose the same amount too.
Weigh-outs will be April 6-12.
If you and your teammate reach the goal, you will be entered into a drawing to win between $500-$2,000.
Alabamians lost more than one million pounds in the past 13 years of the program.
