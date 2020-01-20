Fire at Serenity Apartments forces people out of home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five people and one child have to find another place to stay after a fire started in their apartment home.
The good news is no one was hurt.
It happened at Serenity Apartments on Golf Road in Huntsville.
Captain Frank McKenzie with the Huntsville Fire Department says they got the call for a kitchen fire a little after 7:30 Monday morning.
When crews arrived, smoke was pouring from unit 317. They had to pull six utility meters, so some people lost power.
McKenzie showed us photos of inside the apartment and the damage in the kitchen is extensive.
He says several apartments below have damage from the water.
McKenzie says the Red Cross is coming to help the people find another place to stay.
