Arctic start to the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Monday! We are waking up to our coldest air of the season this morning.
Wind chills across the Tennessee Valley are into the single digits and low teens this morning. Temperatures are slightly warmer, around 20-degrees, which is the coldest air we have seen since mid-November. Sadly, this cold will last for much of this week. Temperatures this afternoon will stay into the mid-30s despite plenty of sunshine. Wind from the north will keep those wind chills into the mid to upper 20s for much of the afternoon.
Overnight temperatures will dip back into the upper teens and low 20s with wind chills once again staying into the low teens. Afternoon temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be into the low to mid 40s as we slowly warm up towards the end of the week. We’ll stay dry for the first half of the week, but rain will push back in by Thursday afternoon and evening.
