Another very cold night ahead

Clear skies tonight and a light north wind will make for another very cold start to your Tuesday morning, lows will be near 20 degrees with a wind chill in the teens.
More sunshine is expected on Tuesday with slightly warmer high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. More clouds will gradually move in by Wednesday with high temperatures making it into the middle 40s. Thursday looks to be mostly cloudy with seasonal high temps in the lower 50s.
An upper level wave will bring widespread rain showers to the Tennessee Valley Thursday night into the Friday morning commute. Friday will have scattered light rain throughout the day with highs in the low to middle 50s. Over one inch of rain will be possible with this system coming in late this week.
Next weekend is looking comfortable and mainly dry with temperatures staying in the 50s.
