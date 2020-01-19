UNA to host MLK Day of Service 2020

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The sixth annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Day will take place from 10:00 am-12:00 pm on Monday, January 20, 2020 in the Guillot University Center on UNA’s campus.
Students and members of the community will have the opportunity to help out their local food pantries by packaging food in an interactive and exciting environment. The first 300 volunteers will receive a free t-shirt for participating. It will be, "A Day On, Not A Day Off" and a great way to honor and remember Dr. King.
Schedule of Events:
10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Registration & Check-in at the GUC Atrium (downstairs)
10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Kickoff address & guest speaker
11:00 a.m. - Noon: Packaging over 30,000 meals @ GUC Banquet Halls
