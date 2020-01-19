Senator Doug Jones to speak at Martin Luther King Day Unity breakfast

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - U.S. Senator Doug Jones is scheduled to speak at the annual Martin Luther King Junior Unity Breakfast Monday morning. The breakfast will be hosted by the Delta Theta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
The breakfast will be held at the Von Braun Center North Hall in Huntsville from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m.
Other guests and speakers include Kentucky State University President Dr. Christopher Brown, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, County Commissioner JesHenry Malone, Lawson State Community College VP Dr. Bruce Crawford, Whitesburg Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Daryl Craft, Foundation Board Chair Wilbert Brown, Chapter President Ron Childress, Chapter VP Henry Dickerson.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.