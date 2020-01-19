Morgan County Deputies receive anonymous donation of live saving devices

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An anonymous Morgan County business recently donated $2800 to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Volunteers for the purchase of tactical tourniquets. Thanks to this donation each Deputy now has one of these life-saving devices on their duty belt!
These windlass tourniquets can be applied quickly with one hand, with minimal training, and with maximum success. Designed for stopping or slowing blood loss from large wounds or arteries, this simple device can also be applied one-handed and weighs a mere 2.9 ounces.
We are grateful to our Sheriff’s Volunteers that support us every day as well as area residents and businesses!
