Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

Tennessee News Digest
CONFEDERATE GENERAL PROCLAMATION-TENNESSEE
Tennessee governor wants to amend day that honors KKK leader
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee will introduce legislation this year to amend a law requiring Tennessee to honor Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest, an early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. Lee's office confirmed Friday that the Republican was working on the bill. The office did not provide further details about the proposal. Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War. He was in charge during the battle of Fort Pillow, where an estimated 300 African-American soldiers were massacred by Forrest's men after surrendering.
BC-TN-AMTRAK ROUTE
Amtrak pitches adding Nashville to Atlanta passenger train
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amtrak executives say they want to establish a passenger route from Nashville to Atlanta, with stops including Murfreesboro, Tullahoma and Chattanooga. According to news reports, Tennessee lawmakers heard the pitch from the the federally-owned passenger train corporation during a House Transportation panel meeting this week. Currently, Nashville has no Amtrak routes. The only Tennessee route stops in Memphis and Newbern-Dyersburg. Ray Lang, Amtrak's government affairs director, says the idea is in the early stages because the plan would require the federal government to create a grant program for states
TENNESSEE GOVERNOR-CLEMENCY
With governor's reprieve, man released after murder-for-hire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was serving a life sentence in a 1994 murder-for-hire in Tennessee is out of prison and on parole after the former governor granted him clemency. Tennessee Department of Correction records show Jeremy Ingram was released Friday. Former Republican Gov. Bill Haslam commuted Ingram's sentence last January, saying the inmate had "undergone a transformation" behind bars. But Gina Sanjines, a woman Ingram shot and partially blinded in the attack, doubts Ingram has changed and fears she'll see him again. She says all she can do now is pray that what Haslam saw in Ingram proves true.
TENNCARE DIRECTOR
TennCare director announces plan to leave position in March
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The director of Tennessee's Medicaid program plans to leave his job to return to the private sector. A news release Friday from TennCare says Gov. Bill Lee has not yet named a successor to Gabe Roberts, who is expected to depart on March 2. The decision comes during negotiations with the federal government over Tennessee's block grant proposal to become the first state to receive funding in a lump sum for its Medicaid program. Roberts joined TennCare as general counsel in 2013. He was promoted to deputy director and chief operating officer in 2016. Lee appointed him the director last January.