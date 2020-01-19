Huntsville Police search for two suspects involved in shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday Morning.
Huntsville Police said the shooting happened near Stringfield Road and Burgess Lane.
The victim drove himself to the Conoco gas station around 8:45 a.m., then called 911.
The gas station clerk released surveillance video of the victim driving to the gas station and said this is the first time they have had an incident like this and was shocked.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police are looking for two suspects, a man and a woman.
They were last seen in an older model Maroon Nissan Maxima.
The investigation is ongoing.
