Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman David Johnson had a season-high 19 points and No. 11 Louisville hung on down the stretch to beat No. 3 Duke 79-73 in a key matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s regular-season title chase. Malik Williams added two free throws with 16 seconds left and followed immediately with a transition dunk off a turnover to help seal the win. Freshman Cassius Stanley had season highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who shot just 37% and went 6 of 25 from 3-point range.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Nick Richards and No. 10 Kentucky kept their composure after coach John Calipari was ejected, holding off Arkansas for a 73-66 victory. Richards had 17 points and nine rebounds, leading a balanced effort for the Wildcats. Ashton Hagans had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Immanuel Quickley finished with 13 points and 10 boards. Mason Jones scored 19 points for Arkansas, which has dropped nine straight in the series. Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 14 points.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Bowden scored 21 points, and the Tennessee Volunteers beat Vanderbilt 66-45 for their fifth straight win against the Commodores for their longest winning streak in this in-state rivalry in 38 years. Tennessee won 10 straight against Vanderbilt between 1978 and 1982. Vanderbilt now has lost 22 straight SEC regular-season games. Worse, the Commodores snapped a streak of 1,080 straight games over 34 years making at least one 3-pointer going 0 of 25 outside the arc. That leaves UNLV and Princeton as the only schools to make at least one 3-pointer since the shot was added to the game.
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Two horses have died in two days of racing at Santa Anita, where four deaths have occurred since last month. Uncontainable and Harliss were both euthanized after breaking their right front ankles. Uncontainable was injured in a turf race a day after Harliss was pulled up after finishing next-to-last in another turf race. Of the other two deaths, one occurred on the training track and one was on turf. There have been no deaths on the main dirt surface. Last year, 37 horses died at Santa Anita including Mongolian Groom, who was injured during the Breeders' Cup Classic.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — For the Kansas City Chiefs, stopping the run in their AFC championship game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday isn't just the first order of business. It's also the second and third because of how valuable running back Derrick Henry is to the Titans. Henry ran wild against the Patriots and Ravens in the first two rounds of the playoffs, just as he did when Tennessee beat the Chiefs in Week 10 of the regular season. Stopping him will be crucial if the Chiefs want to return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Craig Smith’s power-play goal with 6:29 remaining in the third period propelled the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Ryan Johansen also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game skid. Sam Reinhart had the lone goal for Buffalo, which had won its previous three games. With Sabres captain Jack Eichel in the penalty box serving a tripping penalty, Smith redirected Kyle Turris’ shot off the left post, then off of the left leg of Buffalo goaltender Linus Ullmark and into the net for Smith's 11th goal of the season.