Frigid tonight with single digit wind chills!

Clear skies overnight will allow for ideal radiational cooling to occur, low temperatures will be in the teens with morning wind chill values in the single digits, please dress accordingly!
Arctic air will settle in and the quiet and dry stretch of weather will continue as we start of your week on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle 30s. Temps will warm a bit by Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
We will be tracking our next weather maker arriving Thursday night into Friday bringing rain showers to the Tennessee Valley.
Next weekend looks more seasonal with highs in the 50s and the long term temperature trend for the end of January into early February is near normal to slightly above average.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.