Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office releases stats for 2019

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office has compiled our yearly statistics for 2019. The numbers reflect the miles driven on the roads, amount of various narcotics seized, warrants served, calls answered, and many other important figures.
Compiling this data helps our office make adjustments to even better serve the people of DeKalb County in 2020 and improve our efficiency. We would like to release these numbers to the public to maintain our transparency.
These numbers reflect how aggressively we have worked for the citizens of DeKalb County since Sheriff Nick Welden took office on January 1, 2019. Compared to 2017 (no data was found from 2018), Deputies and Narcotics agents seized 500 percent more methamphetamine (15,368 grams in 2019 compared to 2563 grams in 2017). 40 percent more total arrests were also made compared to 2017.
Sheriff Welden said of the 2019 Statistics: “I’m extremely proud of the hard work our deputies, investigators, narcotics agents, and interdiction agents have put in. We hope to only improve these numbers in 2020.”
“We’re very proud to get such a large amount of Methamphetamine off our streets. Meth has plagued our county for over a decade now. The drug trade is fueled by stolen goods. Tackling it head-on will directly help make our county a better and safer place to live,” he said.
“God Bless!” Concluded Sheriff Welden.
Total Miles Driven: 611,356
Number of Calls Answered: 7123
Number of Reports Taken: 3952
Civil Papers Served: 2341
Civil Papers Attempted to Serve: 3198
Subpoenas served: 1685
Subpoenas attempted to serve: 866
Warrants served: 1846
Warrants attempted to serve: 1363
Warrantless Arrest: 1473
Number of Assist: 2761
Number of Search Warrants/Consent: 99
911 Hang-ups Answered: 1167
Alarm Calls Answered: 1561
Cases Closed: 606
Sex Offender Checks: 360
Drug Cases: 634
NARCOTICS & INTERDICTION UNIT:
Methamphetamine Seized: 15,368 grams
Marijuana Seized: 3833 grams
Spice Seized: 180 grams
Pills: 1193
Heroin: 30 grams
Cocaine: 203 grams
Cash Seized: $36,454.00
Cars Seized: 12
