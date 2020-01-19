Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office releases stats for 2019

(Source: WAFF)
January 19, 2020 at 2:16 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 2:16 PM

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office has compiled our yearly statistics for 2019. The numbers reflect the miles driven on the roads, amount of various narcotics seized, warrants served, calls answered, and many other important figures.

Compiling this data helps our office make adjustments to even better serve the people of DeKalb County in 2020 and improve our efficiency. We would like to release these numbers to the public to maintain our transparency.

These numbers reflect how aggressively we have worked for the citizens of DeKalb County since Sheriff Nick Welden took office on January 1, 2019. Compared to 2017 (no data was found from 2018), Deputies and Narcotics agents seized 500 percent more methamphetamine (15,368 grams in 2019 compared to 2563 grams in 2017). 40 percent more total arrests were also made compared to 2017.

Sheriff Welden said of the 2019 Statistics: “I’m extremely proud of the hard work our deputies, investigators, narcotics agents, and interdiction agents have put in. We hope to only improve these numbers in 2020.”

“We’re very proud to get such a large amount of Methamphetamine off our streets. Meth has plagued our county for over a decade now. The drug trade is fueled by stolen goods. Tackling it head-on will directly help make our county a better and safer place to live,” he said.

“God Bless!” Concluded Sheriff Welden.

Total Miles Driven: 611,356

Number of Calls Answered: 7123

Number of Reports Taken: 3952

Civil Papers Served: 2341

Civil Papers Attempted to Serve: 3198

Subpoenas served: 1685

Subpoenas attempted to serve: 866

Warrants served: 1846

Warrants attempted to serve: 1363

Warrantless Arrest: 1473

Number of Assist: 2761

Number of Search Warrants/Consent: 99

911 Hang-ups Answered: 1167

Alarm Calls Answered: 1561

Cases Closed: 606

Sex Offender Checks: 360

Drug Cases: 634

NARCOTICS & INTERDICTION UNIT:

Methamphetamine Seized: 15,368 grams

Marijuana Seized: 3833 grams

Spice Seized: 180 grams

Pills: 1193

Heroin: 30 grams

Cocaine: 203 grams

Cash Seized: $36,454.00

Cars Seized: 12

