Community comes together for Crossfit fundraiser to honor fallen officer Billy Clardy III

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Huntsville STAC officer Billy Clardy's life was cut short after he was shot and killed in the line of duty last month.
To honor him for his sacrifice, CrossFit Empire South hosted a memorial workout to raise funds for the Clardy Family.
"The CrossFit community is a very giving and loving and caring community and we are all here today just to support each other and cheer each other on. And what really is great that this just wasn’t our gym, this is a bunch of gyms that all came together to do this memorial rod for Officer Clardy,” said Crossfit Empire South member, Chris Waters.
Members from Crossfit Athens, Crossfit Madison and community members worked out in teams of three for 48 minutes, the age of officer Clardy when he was killed.
Teams performed 12 overhead plated lunges for the month Officer Clardy died and 6 burpees for the day he died and 19 ground to overhead to represent the year Officer Clardy lost his life.
Waters said it’s a great way to inspire others.
"I think it’s to work hard and to push yourself further than you think you can go and to make that small sacrifice,” said Waters.
A sacrifice Billy Clardy’s family knows all too well, an officer’s life taken.
Now a community left to honor his memory.
"We are the city of Huntsville, we are the greater populous of the Huntsville area, so the family is not alone. We are here to support,” said Crossfit Athens members, Jordan Niedwiecki.
More than $1,200 were presented to Officer Clardy’s wife and daughter after the CrossFit workout.
