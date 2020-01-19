Cold today and for the week ahead

Cold temperatures will be the story today. Very cold air is working its way into the Tennessee Valley behind a cold front that has passed the area. Morning temperatures are near freezing. Winds are blowing in from the northwest from 10-15 mph, and wind chill values are in the 20s.
Expect a cold start to the workweek. Cold air really settles in by tomorrow morning. Monday kicks off with temperatures in the lower 20s to start the day, but wind chills in the teens possible.
Temperatures will suffer from this cold front until the wind direction shifts southerly during the middle of the week. Temperatures moderate near average Thursday with highs in the low 50s.
The week will be dry with plenty of sunshine until clouds grow toward the end of the workweek with rain chances Friday with the next system.
