CAJA of Madison County looking for new volunteers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In our court systems there are many abused or neglected children who need an advocate.
The Court Appointed Juvenile Advocate program provides screened, well-trained court-appointed volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children who enter the juvenile court system in Madison County.
According to the CAJA website, “The role of the CAJA volunteer is to conduct independent investigations regarding the child’s situation and to submit written reports to the court. CAJA volunteers work to see that these children do not become ‘lost in the cracks’ of the legal and child welfare systems. The sole purpose of the CAJA volunteer is to ensure that the best interests of the child are advanced.”
CAJA of Madison County broke a monthly record in December, serving 139 families with 90 volunteers.
If you want to be a CAJA voluntear email Laura Kovalcik, the CAJA executive director, at laura@caja4kids.org. She will send you an application, you need to apply and interview with her. Then training will start on Feb 3.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.