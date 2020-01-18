100 years after prohibition started, the majority of Valley counties are dry

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday marked the 100th anniversary of the beginning of prohibition, but in some parts of the Valley, not much has changed.
The state Alcohol and Beverage Commission website states only Madison and Colbert counties are fully “wet," allowing for the legal purchase of alcohol county-wide.
All other counties are “dry” with wet cities within.
In Decatur (a wet city in a dry county), Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Company owner Trey Atwood said he doesn’t know what he would do if brewing was illegal in-town.
“Honestly probably still brewing beer but probably in my shed dodging the tax man (laughs),” he said.
That’s not so far fetched, because his business couldn’t operate 15 minutes down the road in unincorporated Morgan County.
Morgan County Chairman Ray Long said he doubts the county will go wet, as it would require a public referendum.
“The chances of it passing county wide would be really slim, because the municipal governments would tell people to vote against it, so they can keep the revenue inside the city," he said.
The state ABC reports it distributed $4.94 million in profits in 2017.
At the far southern tip of Decatur, the last stronghold of alcohol is First Stop Last Stop on Danville Road.
Customers had mixed feelings about alcohol and its potential revenue.
Morgan County resident Mike Vandiver said the money could be put to good use.
“Roads, yeah, if not nothing else, to help the needy people," he said.
Hartselle Connie Watson said she doesn’t drink alcohol, and people should instead turn to church.
“If you keep it further away from me and my children and the young ones, I think that’s the best thing that you can do. I don’t care if this one’s wet, that ones dry. Let it stay dry," she said.
The debate may go on for another 100 years, but Long isn't worried about people's throats getting dry.
“I don’t believe there’s an area in the county you can go that you couldn’t knock on five doors and three of them wouldn’t have alcohol somewhere,” he said.
