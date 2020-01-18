Wet today, dry and cold tomorrow

A cold front will track through the Tennessee Valley during the second half of the day. A few showers will pour early this morning before sunrise. Rain will increase from west to east later this morning and into the early afternoon as rain moves ahead and along the front. Drier and cooler air will filter in behind the cold front Saturday evening.
Sunday morning will begin with partly cloudy skies, and clouds will continue to decrease through the day. Sunshine will return by the afternoon. Temperatures will be near freezing to start the day tomorrow morning. Highs will be below average, reaching the mid 40s with wind chill values in the upper 30s.
Unseasonably colder temperatures will start the workweek. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and highs in the 30s. Sunshine will be abundant, which will be a nice pattern shift from the plentiful rain the region has received over the past few weeks. Toward the end of next week, the wind direction will switch back southerly, bringing warmer air into the Tennessee Valley. Highs will reach the lower 50s by Thursday. Another system is expected to move through at the end of next week, bringing back rain after a mostly dry workweek.
