Wet today, dry and cold tomorrow

Unseasonably colder temperatures will start the workweek. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and highs in the 30s. Sunshine will be abundant, which will be a nice pattern shift from the plentiful rain the region has received over the past few weeks. Toward the end of next week, the wind direction will switch back southerly, bringing warmer air into the Tennessee Valley. Highs will reach the lower 50s by Thursday. Another system is expected to move through at the end of next week, bringing back rain after a mostly dry workweek.