Scottsboro Fire Department installs new diesel systems after FEMA grant

SCOTTSBORO Ala. (WAFF) - This week, the Scottsboro Fire Department installed new diesel exhaust capture systems at their stations.
It will help protect firefighters from unseen dangers on the job.
The fire department applied and received a FEMA grant for $100,000 and now has these diesel exhaust capture systems to keep the diesel fumes out of their stations.
Scottsboro Fire Deputy Chief Jon Lee said recent studies show that more firefighters are developing cancer due to exposure to chemicals.
“Firefighters are approximately 10% at higher rate than the general population to develop a cancer and then there’s 15% higher mortality rate, so this exhaust system is removing the exposure on a daily basis for our firefighters," said Lee.
The systems connect to all of the fire engines and goes through the piping at the fire station.
“All of our trucks are hooked to the system, so when we fire one of our engines up it automatically turns on and it eliminates that exposure at that moment and when we pull out it automatically disconnects," said Lee.
Lee said they have had firefighters that have been diagnosed with cancer, but not sure if it could be related to on the job.
We spoke to one Scottsboro firefighter who is a cancer survivor and did not want to go on camera who said he believes with his 40 years of working for the fire department and being in contact with different fumes and chemicals, may have played a factor.
Lee said they are thankful for the support from the city and FEMA for providing them with the funding to purchase equipment to reduce their exposure to toxins and contaminants and keep their firemen safe.
“We’ve applied operational procedures here at our department and just a fire service in general to take any additional steps to help our guys have long lasting careers and a healthy life through retirement," said Lee.
