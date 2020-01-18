Rain ending & very cold overnight; wind chill in the teens!

Rain showers will gradually come to an end this evening as a cold front moves across the Tennessee Valley, skies will clear our rapidly behind the frontal passage.
Clear skies and breezy NW winds overnight will result in a very cold Sunday morning with the wind chill in the teens to lower 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a nice chance to dry out, but gust NW winds will keep the wind chill in the 20s for the afternoon. An even colder night is in store for Sunday night into Monday with morning wind chill values in the single digits!
The quiet and dry stretch of weather will continue as we start of your week on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle 30s. Temps will warm a bit by Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
We will be tracking our next weather maker that comes in for the end of the week on Friday bringing rain showers back to North Alabama.
