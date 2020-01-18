Online video leads to sodomy, bestiality arrests in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County deputies arrested two people after a video filled with disturbing images circulated on social media.
Van Christopher Havis and Holly Renae Debord are in the county jail on charges of charges of sodomy and bestiality.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims says the video involved Havis, Debord, a victim with a mental disability, and an animal.
Sims says the video made the rounds on social media but several alerted deputies.
Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation.
Sims says Harvis victimized a mentally disabled man while Debord shot the video.
The sheriff said Harvis and Debord forced the mentally disabled man to perform a sex act on an animal.
Sims called it “one of the most disturbing and offensive” cases he’s seen in his career in law enforcement.
Sims extended his appreciation to the people who contacted them about the video.
He also wants to remind anyone who sees the video not to share it because you could face criminal charges.
