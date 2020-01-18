Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR-CLEMENCY
With governor's reprieve, man released after murder-for-hire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was serving a life sentence in a 1994 murder-for-hire in Tennessee is out of prison and on parole after the former governor granted him clemency. Tennessee Department of Correction records show Jeremy Ingram was released Friday. Former Republican Gov. Bill Haslam commuted Ingram's sentence last January, saying the inmate had "undergone a transformation" behind bars. But Gina Sanjines, a woman Ingram shot and partially blinded in the attack, doubts Ingram has changed and fears she'll see him again. She says all she can do now is pray that what Haslam saw in Ingram proves true.
TENNCARE DIRECTOR
TennCare director announces plan to leave position in March
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The director of Tennessee's Medicaid program plans to leave his job to return to the private sector. A news release Friday from TennCare says Gov. Bill Lee has not yet named a successor to Gabe Roberts, who is expected to depart on March 2. The decision comes during negotiations with the federal government over Tennessee's block grant proposal to become the first state to receive funding in a lump sum for its Medicaid program. Roberts joined TennCare as general counsel in 2013. He was promoted to deputy director and chief operating officer in 2016. Lee appointed him the director last January.
CHURCH SEX ABUSE
Man says diocese knew about accusations months before acting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An East Tennessee man says the Catholic Diocese of Knoxville knew about abuse allegations against a music teacher nearly a year before it took action against him. A diocese spokesman says church officials only learned of accusations against the teacher when Michael Boyd filed a lawsuit last July. But Boyd says he told church officials about the abuse eleven months earlier. After the lawsuit was filed, officials suspended the teacher and then terminated him. The diocese says the termination was unrelated to Boyd's lawsuit. The diocese settled with Boyd for $100,000 in November, although it says it found no validity to Boyd's claims.
AP-US-VOLKSWAGEN-INNOVATION-HUB
Volkswagen creating first innovation hub in North America
Volkswagen officials say they are partnering with the University of Tennessee and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory to create the company's first innovation hub for developing new technology in North America. A joint statement Friday from the three partners announced the hub will be located in Knoxville. The statement says it will include research opportunities for UT doctoral students and focus on electric vehicles and developing lighter components from composite materials. Volkswagen opened an assembly plant in Chattanooga in 2011 and broke ground last fall in Tennessee on a new electric vehicle production facility. VW also has innovation hubs in Spain, Israel and Japan.
POLICE SHOOTING-NASHVILLE
Trial date set for officer charged with killing black man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A trial date has been set for a white Nashville police officer charged with fatally shooting an armed black man during a foot chase in 2018. Judge Monte Watkins filed an order Thursday setting 25-year-old Andrew Delke's trial for March 16. The officer has pleaded not guilty to charges he shot and killed 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick from behind as Hambrick ran from officers. Delke’s attorney has said the officer acted in line with his training and Tennessee law. Prosecutors contend Delke had options other than shooting Hambrick. The case sparked outcry that eventually led to the creation of a citizen oversight board for Nashville’s police force.
AP-US-FORMER-NBA-PLAYER-HUMAN-TRAFFICKING
Former NBA player to plead not guilty to human trafficking
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A grand jury has brought charges in a sex trafficking case against former NBA player Jim Farmer. The 55-year-old University of Alabama alum was caught up in a law enforcement sting last October. His lawyers say he'll plead not guilty to the new charges. Farmer was accused in October 2019 of seeking sex from minors, but a judge dropped the case for lack of probable cause. The evidence was presented to a grand jury anyway, and an indictment was returned. Farmer was arrested Jan. 10 in Tennessee and released on bond the same day.