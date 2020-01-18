Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

NAVY-SHIPBUILDING
Members of Congress visit Navy shipbuilder amid talk of cuts
BATH, Maine (AP) — The chairman and ranking Republican on a House Armed Services subcommittee have paid a visit to Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works in Maine. Democratic Rep. Joe Courtney, of Connecticut, and Republican Rep. Rob Wittman, of Virginia, toured the shipyard Friday at the invitation of Democratic Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, of Maine. The visit comes several weeks after a leaked memo outlined an initial Navy proposal to cut shipbuilding. Golden said the leaders of the subcommittee are strongly opposed to shipbuilding cuts.
ALGAE BLOOM-SBA LOANS
Disaster loans: Closed Mississippi beaches hurt businesses
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Low-interest disaster loans are available for small Mississippi businesses hurt by toxic bacteria that closed every mainland beach in the state during the summer. Gov. Tate Reeves says the federal Small Business Administration can make the loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses, and private nonprofit organizations. The federal agency says that in addition to coastal Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties in Mississippi, the declaration covers adjacent counties in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Mississippi beaches were closed because of cyanobacteria, which often are called blue-green algae. They can cause rashes, diarrhea and vomiting.
PRISON GUARDS ARRESTED
3 Mississippi prison guards charged with sexual battery
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — Three guards at a Mississippi prison have been arrested. The guards, whose names have not been released, work at Yazoo County Regional Correction Facility. WLBT-TV reports the three are charged with sexual battery after being accused last month of having sexual contact with two female inmates. One guard is charged with three counts of sexual battery; the other two are charged with one count each. It was unknown if any of them have an attorney.
AP-US-MISSISSIPPI-DAM
New sinkhole found at endangered Mississippi dam
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An inspection has found a new sinkhole at a Mississippi lake where an earthen dam could fail because of high water levels linked to heavy rains. The sinkhole was discovered at Oktibbeha County Lake on Thursday after county supervisors approved a plan to drain the lake in an effort to keep it from breaching. The hole hadn't gotten larger by Friday. But officials fear that could change with heavy rain predicted over the weekend. The lake is northwest of Starkville, the home of Mississippi State University. Dozens of homes could be endangered if the dam fails.
ABORTION-MISSISSIPPI
Appeals court won't rehear Mississippi 15-week abortion case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court says it will not rehear arguments in a case that blocked Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban from taking effect. The state law remains blocked, and Mississippi's only abortion clinic remains open. The clinic sued the state after the law was signed in 2018. A federal district judge ruled the law unconstitutional and blocked it from taking effect. In December, three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with that ruling. The state asked the entire 5th Circuit reconsider. On Friday, the appeals court denied that request. Mississippi is likely to ask the Supreme Court to take the case.
TRUMP-COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Trump welcomes LSU Tigers to White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has paid tribute to the Louisiana State University football team, college football's national champions. He says the team will be remembered as one of the greatest in college football history. The undefeated Tigers visited the White House after defeating Clemson on Monday night in the playoff final. Trump noted the team's “brutal schedule" that included seven teams ranked in the top 10. He also noted that the LSU team rallied around its offensive coordinator, Steven Ensminger, following a plane crash that killed his daughter-in-law and four others. Trump said the team “showed the world what it means to look out for one another.”