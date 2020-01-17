Women’s voting rights exhibit featured at Limestone County Archives

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Women of north Alabama’s past and present are being celebrated.
The Limestone County Archives is the first of a few stops for a new exhibit highlighting women. It’s in celebration of 100 years of women’s right to vote.
The “Women of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area” exhibit tells stories about women who paved the way for women’s equality rights.
“The historic narrative predominantly in this state and in this county and in this nation has been the story of the men. So if a woman’s name appears on the page, that is somebody who is really a shining star. And you pay attention,” said archivist Rebekah Davis.
Davis says to make sure you see the poll book showing the first women who registered to vote in Limestone County.
The exhibit will be available to visit in the Limestone County Archives exhibit space through Jan. 31. The local exhibit will be featured in the space through March 31.
The exhibit is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Limestone County Archives at 102 W. Washington St. in Athens.
