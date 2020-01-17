The weekend brings changes: Rain, then a drop in temps

The Tennessee Valley will remain dry with an isolated shower possible tonight ahead of the bulk of the rain approaching with the next system. Winds are expected to be breezy tonight, flowing in from the southeast at 10-20 mph.
A cold front will track through the Tennessee Valley tomorrow. Rain will increase from west to east through the morning and into the early afternoon as rain moves ahead and along the front. Drier and cooler air will filter in behind the cold front Saturday evening.
Clouds will decrease Sunday, and sunshine will return. Temperatures will be near freezing to start the day Sunday morning. Highs will be below average, reaching the mid 40s with wind chill values in the upper 30s.
Unseasonably colder temperatures will start the workweek. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and highs in the 30s. Sunshine will be abundant, which will be a nice pattern shift from the plentiful rain the region has received over the past few weeks. Toward the end of next week, the wind direction will switch back southerly, bringing warmer air into the Tennessee Valley. Highs will reach the lower 50s by Thursday. Another system is expected to move through at the end of next week, bringing back rain after a mostly dry workweek.
