Union Hill School earns Blue Ribbon’s Lighthouse honors

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County school's high marks earn them a coveted title.
Administrators and students at Union Hill School in Somerville celebrated achieving Lighthouse status through Blue Ribbon Schools.
To receive this honor, schools are evaluated on a number of things, including student focus, challenging standards, the community and more.
Patrick Patterson, director of secondary education for Morgan County Schools, says Union Hill is the sixth school in system to get this status.
He hopes all 18 schools in the district will reach this status.
“Their strongest suit has always been strong academics, strong leadership and a strong community. And when you put that together you have a recipe for success. We love to be recognized for what we’re doing but we also want to be challenged to continue to strive for excellence in everything,” Patterson said.
Patterson also says giving students the opportunity to lead is something that sets the district apart from others.
