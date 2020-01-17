Trash Pandas to hold job fair

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve wanted to work for a professional sports team, here’s your chance.
The Rocket City Trash Pandas are holding a job fair on Jan. 25 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Bob Jones High School cafeteria.
The team is hiring for more than 30 positions, including ticket takers, ushers, servers, bartenders, vendors, hawkers, concessionaires, warehouse, cooks, housekeeping, production room, camera operator, concessions stocker, parking lot attendants, promo team members, runners and more.
Candidates are urged to bring a completed application to the job fair. Applications can be found at www.trashpandasbaseball.com.
Anyone looking for an Internship can also interview at the job fair and are encouraged to bring resumes.
Team representatives will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.
The Trash Pandas’ home opening day will be April 15 against the Mississippi Braves at Toyota Field.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.