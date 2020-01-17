Teachers get free admission at Space & Rocket Center this weekend

U.S. Space & Rocket Center (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 17, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 4:26 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is offering free admission to teachers and one guest Saturday-Monday.

Teachers will need to present their educator identification to receive free admission. Home school teachers should provide documentation of their umbrella organization.

All educators at all grade levels are welcome, including public schools, private schools, home schools and librarians.

Free teacher appreciation bags are available in the main museum ticketing lobby while supplies last.

