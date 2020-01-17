Teachers get free admission at Space & Rocket Center this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is offering free admission to teachers and one guest Saturday-Monday.
Teachers will need to present their educator identification to receive free admission. Home school teachers should provide documentation of their umbrella organization.
All educators at all grade levels are welcome, including public schools, private schools, home schools and librarians.
Free teacher appreciation bags are available in the main museum ticketing lobby while supplies last.
