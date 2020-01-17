’Something needs to change’: Family blasts Huntsville Hospital ER wait times

“Like hospitals across Alabama, Huntsville Hospital is currently seeing unusually high patient volumes. The Alabama Department of Public Health reports significant flu activity statewide, and many patients are coming to our Emergency Department complaining of flu-like symptoms. When this happens, it can unfortunately lead to longer-than-normal wait times for some patients. In the meantime, we are working hard to improve our ER services. Recently we opened 12 more around-the-clock treatment rooms in response to increasing patient volumes.”