’Something needs to change’: Family blasts Huntsville Hospital ER wait times

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The family of a Lawrence County man are voicing their concerns over long wait times at the Huntsville Hospital Emergency Room. They tell WAFF 48 News he sat in the emergency room for more than 12 hours before being seen by doctors.
“What if they don’t get treatment in time and it costs them their life," questioned the man’s daughter Cynthia Videau. The family has chosen not to identify him.
Once the gentleman in his 60s was finally seen by doctors Monday night, he was admitted into the hospital. At last check, he remains in the hospital Thursday.
Doctors have not been able to diagnose his incessant stomach pain. However, the family says they were surprised when he was diagnosed with pneumonia.
“It’s not just my dad but there are people sitting in there waiting," said Videau. "There were people, according to my father-in-law, that had been there before he got there and were waiting long after he left.”
Huntsville Hospital responded to the concern with the following statement:
“Like hospitals across Alabama, Huntsville Hospital is currently seeing unusually high patient volumes. The Alabama Department of Public Health reports significant flu activity statewide, and many patients are coming to our Emergency Department complaining of flu-like symptoms. When this happens, it can unfortunately lead to longer-than-normal wait times for some patients. In the meantime, we are working hard to improve our ER services. Recently we opened 12 more around-the-clock treatment rooms in response to increasing patient volumes.”
Advice from health professionals is to judge your illness before heading to the Emergency Room. They suggest seeing your primary care physician or go to an urgent care facility.
Huntsville Hospital officials encourage patients to visit their urgent cares in Decatur, Huntsville, Madison, Muscle Shoals and Florence. In some cases you can go without referral.
Health professionals also suggest:
Any respiratory distress, chest pain, sudden onset weakness or paralysis or confusion, shock, and uncontrolled bleeding needs ER attention.
Certain people with very complex medical conditions like advanced cancer, advanced COPD also should visit an ER.
Pregnancy problems need ER or Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.
Others can call their primary care doctors and speak with a nurse to see what they should do, try urgent care or even telemedicine. Regular flu symptoms can be treated at home with rest, fluids, OTC meds.
