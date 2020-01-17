Shoals man on bond for rape charged with soliciting teen for sex

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Killen man who was out on bond for rape is back in jail on accusations that he solicited a teen online for sex.
Lauderdale County deputies arrested Stephen McGee.
He was already out on bond for a rape charge. In that case, investigators say he had sex with a 15-year-old girl who was passed out from alcohol McGee bought.
The victim told deputies he bought her a Plan B pill the next day.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton believes there could be more victims out there.
He’s asking anyone who may have encountered McGee to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-760-5757.
