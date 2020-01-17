School officials discuss plans for Brindlee Mountain Primary School

UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - Brindlee Mountain Primary School is in ruins and it is a daily work in progress to get debris cleared, teachers moved and students ready for class, following Saturday’s EF2 tornado, which badly damaged the building.
Law enforcement have been at the school around the clock.
Now a fence has been erected around the campus as school administrators wait to hear whether the losses are covered.
"We are in the middle of talking to our insurance agents right now to see exactly what money we will have to put into the recovery process, said Cindey Wigley, Marshall County Schools superintendent.
Due to extensive storm damage at Brindlee Mountain Primary School, students will be out of school for a week and will make their new home at the elementary school and high school.
The state will make the final decision whether the school district will have to make up the days missed, but Wigley said they are thankful for the support they have gotten so far.
“We have utilized trucks from Arab cartage and we have moved an entire school out and moved an entire school in within a matter of less than a week," said Wigley.
Wigely said bus transportation times will remain the same for now and then school officials will discuss minor changes on Thursday, Jan. 23 when high school and middle school students begin classes.
Primary students will start on Monday, Jan. 27.
