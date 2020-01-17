Rain ahead followed by a blast of cold air

Tomorrow’s rain will come in ahead of a cold front bringing scattered showers as we move into the mid to late morning. Rain could last into the mid-afternoon before wrapping up as the front moves through. Wind will be breezy from the south on Saturday with gusts from the south at 20 to 25 mph. Once the front passes through that wind will turn to the northwest and we will see much colder air stream in. Low temperatures next week will be into the low 20s and could even fall into the teens!