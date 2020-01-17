Rain ahead followed by a blast of cold air

Happy Friday! After a break from the rain the last few days we have more on the way for our weekend.
We’re starting out the day with a few scattered showers across Northwest Alabama. Rain shouldn’t be too persistent today, but we will see more rainfall as we move into the weekend. Temperatures are around 40-degrees to start the day today and should climb into the low to mid 50s by this afternoon. Winds out of the southeast today will become breezy, with gusts between 15 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow’s rain will come in ahead of a cold front bringing scattered showers as we move into the mid to late morning. Rain could last into the mid-afternoon before wrapping up as the front moves through. Wind will be breezy from the south on Saturday with gusts from the south at 20 to 25 mph. Once the front passes through that wind will turn to the northwest and we will see much colder air stream in. Low temperatures next week will be into the low 20s and could even fall into the teens!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
