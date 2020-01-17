ONE MONTH LATER: residents still grieving over loss from deadly tornado

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - It's been exactly one month since a deadly tornado hit the tight-knit community of Town Creek.
A husband and wife were killed that night and several others were injured. Friday, a handful of families are still without a home.
“It’s still kinda surreal, I don’t think it’s all sunk into me,” Sandie Dutton said.
On December 16, Dutton and her husband left their home on County Road 265 just minutes before the EF-2 tornado hit.
“It hurts when you go by there. It hurts because you know what happened and you know, I know them and their families,” Dutton explained.
You can see a clear path where the tornado hit that night.
A night that left two dead, several injured, and even more displaced.
“I have a new perception of being weather aware, because I did not want to leave home that night,” Dutton said.
Dutton's contractor tells her the earliest she can move back is March.
All that's left beyond the damage is scattered memories and trees that will never grow again.
“My thoughts circle back to the other side of the trees over here, and just knowing there’s still a little boy laying in the hospital fighting as hard as he can," Dutton explained.
That little boy, Landon Godsey, remains hospitalized.
We talked to a family member today who tells us he is showing small signs of progress, but still has a long road of recovery ahead.
